John McCain Funeral: Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald Among Participating Sports Stars

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

Some of John McCain’s favorite sports stars will help give him a fitting send-off.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be among prominent athletes who will have roles at the late United States Senator’s funeral service, according to The Arizona Republic’s Chris Cole. Fitzgerald will speak Thursday in Phoenix just before former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden addresses the crowd. Former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Luis Gonzalez and ex-Phoenix Coyotes star Shane Doan will be among McCain’s pallbearers.

Fitzgerald explained his admiration for McCain Sunday night in his interview with NBC Sports’ Michelle Tafoya during the Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys game.

“His generosity,” Fitzgerald said, per The Arizona Republic. “Just his beliefs and ideals, things he stood for. I’m at a loss for words for what he’s done for this great state of Arizona, and our nation and internationally. Just his heart, his compassion, his sacrifices as a POW and just the legion of people he’s helped along the way. He’ll be remembered forever.”

McCain, a six-term U.S. senator and two-time presidential candidate, died Saturday afternoon at age 81 after succumbing to brain cancer.

Seperate services for McCain will be held Friday and Saturday in Washington D.C. Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will speak at Saturday’s service prior to his burial in Annapolis, Md. McCain’s family declined to invite sitting president Donald Trump to his services.