John Moore Has Great Mindset After Inking Five-Year Deal With Bruins

Making a long-term commitment to a player in professional sports seldom is something that comes without reservation for the team offering the deal.

Injuries are unpredictable and fit into specific systems can cause trouble. Then, of course, there’s the worry that an athlete will get complacent after getting a level of security in a multi-year deal.

Don’t expect new Boston Bruins defenseman John Moore to get into the latter mindset.

When NHL free agency opened July 1, the B’s inked the 27-year-old blueliner to a five-year deal, giving themselves an added veteran presence on the left side of their defense.

Moore is set to enter his ninth season, and Boston will be the fifth team he’s dressed for. He made abundantly clear to The Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy that he is incredibly jazzed to be with the B’s, and that he has roots in the region that date back decades. As such, he’s not about to let the opportunity in front of him go to waste.

Moore detailed his mindset to Conroy after he signed his deal, and his mentality is exactly what a team and its fans want to hear.

“If you know this business, then you know that if they want you out, they’re going to get you out,” Moore said. “I’m not sitting here thinking ‘I’ve signed a five-year deal, let’s crack beer open.’ It’s the opposite. I’m hungry. I want to prove people right. I want to reward people for their trust in me. I’m extra motivated now to do things. And to win. How cool would that be? This team did it in 2011 and a lot of those guys are still here and they know what it takes. I want to make sure I’m coming in here and pulling on the rope in the right direction.”

The 2009 first-round pick has hung his hat on blue collar play while in the NHL. He’s more than willing to grind and play in messy areas and use his tremendous skating ability to his advantage. In his last three seasons, all with the New Jersey Devils, he was in the neighborhood of 20 points each campaign.

So while we’ll have to wait and see how the results on the ice actually pan out, his attitude and skillset should give folks plenty to look forward to.

