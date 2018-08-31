John Moore Ready To Compete, Earn Starting Role For Bruins This Season

John Moore knows just because he signed a five-year deal with the Bruins doesn’t automatically make him a starter on the Boston squad.

He averaged just over 20 minutes of ice time with the New Jersey Devils during the 2017-18 NHL season, and even though he’s happy with the length of his contract, Moore also knows that doesn’t mean he’ll be on the ice to start for the B’s come opening night.

“It feels great, but at the end of the day, security doesn’t exist in this league,” Moore said, via MassLive’s Connor Ryan on Thursday at Bruins captains’ practice. “You’ve got to prove it every day. It feels good to be wanted, but I’m hungrier than ever to go out and prove it now.”

With Torey Krug, Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy likely to be named starters, Moore essentially would be sharing ice time with Matt Grzelcyk, who proved to be a valuable play-maker for Boston last season.

“I’m aware of the numbers here and there are some really good defensemen on both sides. The dialogue all along was ‘Come in, work hard and it’s a competition.’ You’ve got to come in and earn it,” Moore said. “That’s been the M.O. everywhere I’ve been. Coming in, having a good camp and earning your way.

“This is a tough league. For me, I’m excited. You’ve got to be playing your best hockey if you want to be in,” he added. “That kind of pressure is going to push certain guys and I’m excited to be a part of that competition.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images