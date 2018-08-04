Johnny Manziel’s CFL Debut Was The Complete Opposite Of Impressive

Johnny Manziel, once again, will go back to the drawing board.

The former NFL star (?) quarterback made his Canadian Fooball League debut for the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, and things didn’t go well. The embattled Texas A&M product threw four first-half interceptions before being benched in the fourth quarter of Montreal’s 50-11 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. When the dust settled, Manziel went 11-for-20 for 104 passing yards and no touchdowns. He also ran the ball twice for 4 yards.

Here are the lowlights:

Johnny Manziel's CFL debut is off to a rough start with 4 interceptions in the first half. pic.twitter.com/FK24Xsedkn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2018

Not good.

To his credit, Manziel owned up to the poor performance and promised to be better.

Johnny Manziel's debut did not go as planned. pic.twitter.com/c2qpZf9PSC — ESPN (@espn) August 4, 2018

Does Manziel deserve a mulligan? Probably. After all, he hadn’t made a professional start since 2015 with the Cleveland Browns.

Still, this was an inauspicious first step toward an unlikely NFL comeback.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images