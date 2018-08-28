Jose Bautista Joins Phillies Via Trade From Mets Before Waivers Deadline

Will Jose Bautista live to haunt one of his old teams in 2018?

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Tuesday on their website they’ve acquired the veteran right fielder from the New York Mets via trade. The Phillies offered the Mets cash considerations and a player to be named later, and the teams completed the Bautista trade hours before Philadelphia’s waiver claim was set to expire and three days before the waivers trade deadline.

The Mets signed Bautista in May following his unceremonious departure from the Atlanta Braves, with whom he played just 12 games. He leaves New York long after the Mets have fell from playoff contention.

The Phillies currently are in second place in the National League East division and trail the Braves by 3.5 games. Philadelphia is 2.5 games out of one of the wild-card spots in the NL.

Bautista, 37, once was one of Major League Baseball’s most feared sluggers. However, he’s hit just .204 with nine home runs in 83 games with Mets in 2018.

However, if he makes key contributions to the Phillies’ cause, few in the City of Brotherly Love will remember him as a faded power.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images