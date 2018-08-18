Joseph Abboud Giving Away Unique Styling Experience During Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon

Joseph Abboud has been a longtime supporter of Dana Farber and the Jimmy Fund, and the legendary designer is offering a fantastic giveaway during this year’s WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.

Any person that donates $100 or more to the Jimmy Fund before Aug. 20 will be entered for a chance to win a unique styling experience, courtesy of Joseph Abboud. One lucky winner will head to Abboud’s New York studio to be styled and fitted for two suits.

Abboud stopped by the NESN television center to discuss the giveaway with Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons.

To hear all about the promotion, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports