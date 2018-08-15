Josh Allen Deftly Responds To Jalen Ramsey’s Scathing Comments About Him

Josh Allen won’t allow Jalen Ramsey’s strong words to blow his NFL career off course.

The Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback responded Wednesday to brutally critical comments the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback made about him in an article GQ published earlier in the day. Allen told WGR’s Sal Capaccio he couldn’t care less what Ramsey has to say about his ability.

Bills QB Josh Allen‘s response to the comments by Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (he had not seen or heard them until asked): “He’s not on my team, he’s not my teammate. It doesn’t bother me.” — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 15, 2018

Ramsey grabbed headlines Wednesday morning by trashing just about every NFL quarterback but he reserved an extra dose of venom for Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, whom he describes as “trash” and “a stupid draft pick.”

Amid his busy preparations for his debut NFL season, Allen has decided to sidestep the chance to engage in a war-of-words with one of the league’s biggest trash-talkers. Smart move.

