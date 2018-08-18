Josh Gordon Returns To Browns From Preseason Leave Of Absence

Josh Gordon intends to be present and accounted for during the rest of training camp.

The Cleveland Browns and their star wide receiver announced Saturday he has returned to the team following a three-plus week leave of absence. Gordon, who has battled battled addiction and missed all but 10 games in the last four seasons due to suspensions, which stemmed from multiple violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, left the team July 21 in order to focus on his health.

The 27-year-old now returns as part of the Browns’ impressive corps of wide receivers. He thanked his supporters in a message he posted on Twitter and vowed to do whatever he must in order to maintain his sobriety.

“As I humbly return to being a member of this team with an opportunity to get back to playing this game I love, I realize in order for me to reach my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being,” he wrote.

Browns general manager Jim Dorsey welcomed Gordon back to the team in a statement.

“First off, we are pleased for Josh,” Dorsey said. “His overall health and well-being is what is most important. We commend Josh for his hard work, commitment and focus on becoming the best version of himself.

“We are glad Josh has reached a point where he can return to our organization, be in our building and be around his teammates. As he assimilates back to our team, Josh will initially participate in meetings and conditioning and will gradually resume all football activities as deemed appropriate.”

The Browns’ now boast Gordon, Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway as their featured receivers. Dez Bryant visited the team last Thursday and might sign as a free agent ahead of the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images