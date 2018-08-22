Josh McDaniels Reveals Coaching Lesson He Learned From Brad Stevens

Brad Stevens doesn’t design play-action passes or coordinate pass-rush schemes, but that doesn’t mean he’s incapable of giving advice to football coaches.

Just ask Josh McDaniels.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator, who’s become great friends with Stevens over the past few years, revealed in a recent column for Boston Globe Maganize an important piece of advice he’s taken from the Boston Celtics head coach.

“One thing he’s helped me with is: Don’t overcomplicate it,” says McDaniels told Ben Rohrbach of Stevens. “As much as you want to tell them 50 things they’ve got to do to win, it’s much better to boil it down to three or four.”

Given how attentive to detail the Patriots are, it’s probably tough for McDaniels at times to avoid going into hyper-analyzation over a certain matter at hand. But for the sake of he and his players’ sanity, getting down to the nitty gritty likely is the most effective route.

Plus, at the end of the day, it all boils to down to just “doing your job.”

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports