Keionta Davis’ Chances Of Making Patriots’ Roster Are Quickly Increasing

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots appear to have big plans for Keionta Davis.

It’s totally OK if you’re asking, “wait, who?” right about now. Only true diehard Patriots fans would know the name.

Here’s a quick backstory on Davis, a Week 2 preseason starter at defensive end:

Davis went undrafted out of Chattanooga last year because of a bulging disc in his neck. Prior to the injury, David was projected to be drafted between the third and fifth rounds after piling up 24 sacks in his final two years of college. He signed with the Patriots Aug. 11, 2017 but never practiced with the team and was placed on the non-football injury list at roster cuts.

Davis came into this offseason fully healthy and weighing 280 pounds. He’s bulked up nine pounds since the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine and 20 pounds from his listed college weight.

And after starting at left defensive end Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, Davis rewarded the Patriots with 1.5 sacks and four tackles. The Patriots had eight total sacks against the Eagles.

“It feels great, man, being able to go out there and play again,” Davis said. “Just being out there with the guys I’ve been around for a year. Just being on the sideline, and now I’m out there with them building that chemistry with them and trying to go out there, competing and showing what I can do and how I can help the team. It’s a great feeling, because there was no guarantee I could be out there. It’s a great feeling to be out there. I love going out there competing and just doing what’s best for the team.”

Davis, after entering the offseason as a perceived long shot, is suddenly looking like a favorite to earn a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. That he was getting starting reps over fellow defensive end Derek Rivers appeared to be a positive sign Thursday. His versatility to kick inside to defensive tackle on obvious passing situations can only help, as well.

So, what does he think he needs to do to take the next step in ensuring a roster spot?

“Show my coaches and players that I can handle myself in any role, and they can trust to put me in the game in any role just like today,” Davis said. “That’s my whole thing, just going into each and every day trying to win the day every day.”

Davis has a special connection with Rivers and other fellow defensive linemen Adam Butler and Deatrich Wise, all of whom entered the NFL in 2018. So, it was special for Rivers and Butler to also record sacks Thursday night.

“Those are my guys,” Davis said. “Now, we’re all out there together, so any time we get a chance to be out there together, it’s pretty cool to have each other out there.”

Davis has two more weeks to prove to Patriots coaches he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster. He said his year off the field was tough on him mentally, but he’s off to a fast start in his comeback.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images