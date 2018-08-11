Kelvin Benjamin Tight-Lipped On Awkward Confrontation With Cam Newton

Kelvin Benjamin trashed former teammate Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in an interview with The Athletic last week, and he had no intention of mending bridges with his former quarterback.

Newton confronted Benjamin prior to Thursday night’s preseason game between the Panthers and Buffalo Bills, but the wide receiver was very uninterested in hashing out any difference he and the quarterback might have.

After the game, Benjamin briefly discussed the confrontation with reporters, but he couldn’t tell them what Newton said to him.

“I wasn’t even trying to listen,” Benjamin said, via Panthers.com.

The Florida State product was asked if the tension was difficult since he and Newton were teammates for 3 1/2 years, Benjamin gave a cold retort.

“Not at all man. I play for the Buffalo Bills,” Benjamin said. “Moving on from it. Just moving on from it.”

No love lost between Benjamin and his former QB.

