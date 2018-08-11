Kenny Stills Offers NFL Possible Way To Stop Protests During National Anthem

The NFL’s national anthem issue isn’t going away anytime soon, but Kenny Stills thinks he knows one way the league could start to mend fences with its players.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver took a knee during the anthem before Thursday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, and after the game, Stills discussed how the NFL could get some goodwill with its players. Stills suggested the league start by with employing Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, the two players who started the movement to protest police brutality and racial and social injustice by kneeling during the anthem.

“It would take a lot, but I think a good first step for us as a league would be acknowledging what they’re doing to Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid,” Stills said, via Pro Football Talk. “You can’t say as a league that you support the players and the protest and then blackball the players that initially started the protest.”

The NFL currently has its anthem policy on hold as it tries to come to a compromise with the NFLPA on the issues.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season and Reid has been unable to find a team since becoming a free agent this offseason. The former 49ers quarterback currently is suing the NFL and its owners for colluding to keep him out of the league.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images