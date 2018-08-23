Khalil Mack To Jets? New York Reportedly Contacted Raiders About Trade

The New York Jets apparently are hell-bent on improving their defense.

The Jets have reached out to the Oakland Raiders expressing interest in trading for All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday, citing league sources. According to Mehta, New York hasn’t made an official offer to the Raiders, who have fielded calls from “more than a dozen teams” regarding Mack.

Mack still hasn’t reported to the Raiders amid a holdout for a new contract. The 27-year-old is set to make $13.8 million on the final year of his rookie deal but believes he’s worth more than that, having blossomed into one of the best edge rushers in the league who won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016 and has tallied 36 1/2 sacks over the last three seasons.

A trade involving Mack would be a complicated matter, as an interested team would need to negotiate both his 2018 salary and compensation for Oakland. But the Jets, who reportedly also contacted the Jacksonville Jaguars about defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., seemingly are exploring all options.

