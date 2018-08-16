Kings Rookie Marvin Bagley Doesn’t Lack Confidence, Picks Himself To Win MVP

No one can fault Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III for lacking confidence.

The former Duke forward picked himself to win the 2018-19 NBA MVP award, per ESPN. Bagley cited the importance of setting high goals.

Marvin Bagley III doesn't lack confidence as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/uuJzcvn8lZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 16, 2018

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, unsurprisingly, was not listed on Bovada’s initial list of NBA MVP odds earlier this week, but that certainly hasn’t dampened his ambition.

Bagley did not play particularly well in NBA Summer League last month, but success in Las Vegas doesn’t guarantee success when the action starts for real in October.

In Bagley’s defense, he does have the skills to make a genuine impact as a rookie. He can shoot 3-pointers, as well as attack the basket with his excellent length and athleticism. He’s also going to play on a young, athletic Kings team that should play a fast tempo of basketball, which suits his skill set.

Rookie of the Year is a far more attainable goal for Bagley than MVP, but Kings fans should still be encouraged by his abundance of confidence.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images