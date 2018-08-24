Kobe Bryant Endorses Lakers’ Roster Moves, Plans To Beat Warriors

Kobe Bryant likes his old team’s new direction.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend told Mario Lopez on Thursday during his appearance on “Extra” he believes the Lakers are taking the right approach to building their team. LeBron James’ arrival represents the centerpiece of the Lakers’ effort to alter the balance of power in the Western Conference, and Bryant believes surrounding the marquee free agent signing with other physical players might cause rivals some problems.

“I think they’re building the team smartly, they’re building strong physical players,” Bryant said. “… What I mean by that is they don’t have players that are one-dimensional … Cause you can’t beat (the) Golden State (Warriors) by playing Golden State-style — just not going to happen.”

Many doubt the Lakers’ prospects for success this season and point to 2019 as the pivotal year in the team’s history: Los Angeles might have enough cap space to add a second superstar to its roster next summer.

If Bryant is indeed one of the Lakers’ naysayers, he surely isn’t showing it publicly.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images