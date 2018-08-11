Lakers Hilariously Troll Rival Celtics In NBA Schedule Release Video

The rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers has been dormant for the past few seasons, especially with the Lakers being one of the worst teams in the NBA for the last five seasons.

But now that LeBron James has joined the Purple and Gold, it appears the Lakers and Celtics are ready to add exciting chapters to their storied rivalry.

But the rivalry got started Friday when the NBA released the full schedule for the 2018-19 season. The Lakers created a schedule release video, showing their fans the biggest games of the season, and in the video, they took a shot at the C’s by putting Boston’s logo on a trash can.

Take a look:

6 can't miss games on the Lakers schedule, presented by @Delta. pic.twitter.com/knUPGSdLGI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 10, 2018

Shots fired.

The two teams will meet for the first time Feb. 7 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images