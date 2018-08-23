Lakers Were ‘Pissed’ At Paul George For Not Giving NBA Free Agent Meeting

The Los Angeles Lakers seemed like a team confident they could convince Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George to sign with them as a free agent this summer.

They even got fined $500,000 in 2017 for violating the NBA’s anti-tampering rule when Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made illegal contact with George’s agent.

So, you can imagine that the Lakers were not pleased when George spurned them in free agency to re-sign with the Thunder last month instead.

“L.A. was pissed at me,” George recently said on the “Short Story Long” podcast. “I didn’t give Magic (Johnson) a (meeting), which I understand. But at that point, I knew I wanted to give it another shot. I didn’t want to prolong it and waste people’s time.”

That makes sense. Why meet with a team if there’s no chance you’re going to join them?

The Lakers didn’t strike out in free agency, though. They landed the top prize, LeBron James, and then signed an interesting group of players including Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee.

George still could end up in his native Los Angeles at some point, but his immediate future will be in OKC, where he and the Thunder are hoping to bounce back from last season’s disappointing first-round exit from the Western Conference playoffs.

