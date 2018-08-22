Lamar Odom Suffered Scary Number of Strokes, Heart Attacks During Coma

Lamar Odom’s brush with death was a lot closer than most previously imagined.

The former NBA star revealed Tuesday on “Cold As Balls” he had six heart attacks and 12 strokes in October 2015 while he was in a coma. Odom’s revelation clearly startled the show’s host, Kevin Hart, who was aware of the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s near-death experience but ignorant of its severity.

“All my doctors that see me said I’m a walking miracle,” Odom says.

Odom battled drug and alcohol addictions for several years, and those issues led to his divorce from reality TV star Khloe Kardashian in 2013 after four years of marriage as well as the end of his NBA career.

His substance abuse nearly killed him that fateful day in 2015 when he was found unconscious in a Las Vegas-area brothel and rushed to a local hospital, where he spent two days in a coma.

Now 38, Odom will resume playing pro basketball in the coming months when he heads to the Far East to join a yet-to-be-announced team in China.