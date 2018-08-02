LaVar Ball Reveals Reason Kobe Bryant Doesn’t Like Lakers’ Lonzo Ball

It’s no secret that Kobe Bryant is a fan of Jayson Tatum.

The former Los Angeles Lakers legend has been seen working out with the Boston Celtics rookie, and even questioned why his former team didn’t draft the Duke product. But what are his thoughts on Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball?

If you ask the 20-year-old’s father, LaVar Ball, he’ll tell you Bryant doesn’t like his son because his favorite player is Lonzo Ball’s new teammate, LeBron James.

“How many times does a player get to play with his favorite player? Probably never,” LaVar Ball said during an appearance on Stadium’s “Sauce And Shram.” “Yes, that’s why Kobe don’t like him that much. Because he said, ‘I like LeBron.’ LeBron’s always been his guy though.”

Whatever you say, LaVar.

It’s possible LaVar Ball took Bryant’s comments about Tatum personally and believes it was a knock at his son. But Lonzo Ball is going into just his second year in the NBA, so he still has time to make an impression on Bryant.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images