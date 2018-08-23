LaVar Ball Ridiculously Claims LeBron James Jr. Would Have To Try Out For JBA

LaVar Ball just doesn’t learn.

LeBron James had to tell the loud-mouthed father of Los Angeles Lakers teammate Lonzo Ball not to mention his son, Bronny James, but LaVar didn’t get the memo.

LaVar Ball’s JBA League just finished its first season, despite some rumblings that the CEO of the Big Baller Brand wasn’t actually paying his players. LaVar has been adamant that the JBA will eclipse NCAA in terms of popularity. That being said, LaVar Ball told TMZ that 13-year-old Bronny James would have to try out to join the JBA.

“He gotta try out and make sure he’s good enough. He’s not good enough. He’s only like 14 years old … Yeah, he’s good enough for college, but the JBA is a step above that,” LaVar Ball said.

Bronny James already has an impressive highlight reel at 13, and he will start receiving loads of Division 1 offers as he begins his high school career. The JBA is a league for those who need to prove they can make it to the NBA — like LaVar’s other sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo — and not for a future college, and possibly NBA star in Bronny James, so LaVar needs a big reality check.

We also wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron has the Lakers put the gag order on LaVar soon, especially if he doesn’t stop bring up Bronny.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images