LaVar Ball Rips Off Scorching Take Ahead Of LeBron James’ First Lakers Season

The Los Angeles Lakers feature a number of big personalities on their roster, but it’s doubtful any of them will be able to produce soundbites quite like LaVar Ball.

The Ball patriarch was at it again Wednesday when he sat down for an interview with Power 106 in Los Angeles. LaVar never has been short for hot takes, but he unleashed arguably his hottest one when he argued that the Lakers are Lonzo’s, not LeBron James’, team.

Check this out:

LaVar Ball says that it’s not @KingJames team. In fact it’s Lonzo Ball’s team!⁣

“Lonzo didn’t go to Cleveland. LeBron came here.” @TheCruzShow #PerrierAndJuice pic.twitter.com/KbnYnBeZoO — Power 106 (@Power106LA) August 9, 2018

We’re going to need to bust out the fire extinguisher after that one.

Lonzo very well could be the top dog in L.A. some time down the road, but as long as James is rocking the Purple and Gold, there’s no doubt he’s the face of the franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports