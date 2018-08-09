LeBron James Finally Dons Lakers Jersey And It Is A Sight To Behold

The NBA is going to look a whole lot different this upcoming season, mainly because the league’s best player now will play for its more storied franchise.

LeBron James signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, choosing to join a talented but young team in the vaunted Western Conference.

James mostly has been quiet since he signed the contract. There was no introductory press conference to celebrate the King’s arrival in LA, and Laker fans only have gotten a brief glimpse of James in Lakers shorts while sitting courtside at NBA Summer League.

But James gave the fans a little taste of what the future will look like Wednesday when he posted a few photos of himself in a Lakers uniform on his Instagram.

You can see the three of the photos here. And the fourth one here.

That’s a sight for sore eyes if you’re a Lakers fan.

James and the Lakers will open the season against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Oct. 18.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images