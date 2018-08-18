LeBron James Gave Kevin Love Uplifting Message After He Revealed Anxiety Problems

Kevin Love was the first prominent athlete to come out and discuss his struggles with mental health when the Cleveland Cavaliers forward detailed a panic attack that he had in a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Love opened up about his struggles in an essay on The Players’ Tribune and helped pave the way for athletes like DeMar DeRozan and Justin Verlander to discuss their battles with depression and mental illness.

The NBA All-Star was lauded for his bravery from fans, players and media pundits, but the most important message he received might have come from LeBron James.

In an interview with Carson Daly on “The TODAY Show,” Love revealed what his now-former teammate told him after he published the essay.

“It was a special moment for me because we sat towards the end of the bus,” Love said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “He kind of said ‘hey, do you have a moment’ he stopped me … shook my hand, looked me in my eye and said ‘You helped a lot of people today. It’s important.’ That was super powerful for me because not only is he the best athlete in the world, the best basketball player in the world but his influence and having my back with that was super important to me.”

