LeBron James To Produce Showtime Documentary ‘Shut Up And Dribble’

LeBron James is ready to make his mark on the small screen.

Showtime announced Monday night via Twitter the Los Angeles Lakers forward will produce a documentary series on the changing social and political role of basketball players, titled “Shut Up and Dribble.” James and his business partner Maverick Carter will team up with filmmaker Gotham Chopra on the project.

James has grown increasingly outspoken on social and political matters in recent years. The series derives its title from the time in February when FOX News host Laura Ingraham demanded James “shut up and dribble” instead of talking publicly about politics.

James’ said at the time he refuses to “shut up and dribble”, and his involvement with the Showtime documentary suggests he’s backing his words with work.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images