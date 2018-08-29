Le’Veon Bell Blasts Report Of Steelers Return As ‘Fake News,’ Continues Holdout

Le’Veon Bell hopes football fans don’t believe everything they read.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back used a familiar refrain in responding Tuesday night via Twitter to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette’s Gerry Dulac’s report, which claimed he plans to end his holdout Monday and practice with his team for the first time since last season.

don’t believe the fake news, I never said anything to no one… — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 28, 2018

Bell and the Steelers are locked in a standoff over his contract. The team placed the $14.5 million franchise tag on Bell, but the two-time All-Pro insists he won’t play unless he receives a lucrative, long-term contract extension.

The latest rumors about his future in Pittsburgh suggest he’ll leave the team next offseason as a free agent. He’ll likely be the most coveted player on the market and command the contract he has sought for years.

But what happens in the coming days is of greater concern to Steelers fans. Bell held out last preseason before agreeing to play under the franchise tag and returning in time for Week 1. Will he end his holdout prior to the start of the regular season again? His Twitter rebuke of Dulac’s report shouldn’t fill Steelers fans with optimism.

The Steelers will open the regular season Sept. 9 when they visit the Cleveland Browns.

