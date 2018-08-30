Little Kid Wearing Tom Brady Jersey Has No Idea Who Patriots QB Is

Most New England Patriots fans dream of the opportunity to be face-to-face with Tom Brady.

For one youngster at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, it probably will take a few years for him to truly appreciate his moment with the Patriots quarterback.

Prior to New England’s preseason finale against the New York Giants, Brady took the time to sign autographs as he made his way down the sidelines. The five-time Super Bowl champion eventually made his way to a young boy who was rocking a No. 12 Pats jersey, but he adorably had no idea who Brady was.

Check it out:

Hilarious.

Brady likely would have to rack his brain to remember the last time he wasn’t recognized on a football field.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports