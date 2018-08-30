Liverpool To Face PSG, These Other Teams In Champions League Group C

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Liverpool will face Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C of the UEFA Champions League this season.

Thursday’s draw took place in Monaco and placed the Reds — runners-up in the competition last season — in the same section as the clubs from France, Italy and Serbia respectively.

The opening games of the group stage will be held Sept. 18 and 19, with further games Oct. 2 and 3, Oct. 23 and 24, Nov. 6 and 7, Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 11 and 12.

Liverpool have faced each of the three teams twice before: PSG in the Cup Winners’ Cup (1997), Napoli in the Europa League (2010) and Red Star in the European Cup (1973).