Liverpool Vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool hopes to continue its fine start to the 2018-19 Premier League season when it travels to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

The Reds earned a convincing 4-0 win over West Ham in their EPL opener at Anfield last weekend. Mo Salah scored his first goal of the season and the new signings, including midfielder Naby Keita, played well. Crystal Palace also is 1-0-0 in league play after a season-opening 2-0 victory over newly-promoted Fulham.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace online.

When: Monday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com