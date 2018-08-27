‘Madden’ Community Honors Gamers Killed In Jacksonville Shooting

Photo via EA Sports

The esports world, like the “traditional” sports world, is a community.

And tragedy struck that community Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Fla.

A gunman, identified by authorities as 24-year-old gamer David Katz, opened fire at a Madden Championship Series tournament at a local gaming bar, killing two and injuring at least nine others others before taking his own life. Katz competed in the tournament and lost, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Matt Pearce.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify the victims, but their names have been widely reported by members of the gaming community: Elijah Clayton, 22, who went by the gaming alter ego TrueBoy, and Taylor Robertson, 27, who was known as SpotMePlzzz.

EA Sports, the developer of the “Madden NFL” franchise, shared the following statement on the shooting.

Dot City Gaming, Robertson’s gaming sponsor, offered the following on the deaths of the two “Madden” competitors:

(1/2) We are shocked and deeply saddened by the senseless violence in Jacksonville and the tragic deaths of Dot City Gaming team member, Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson, and Eli “Trueboy” Clayton. — Dot City Gaming (@DotCityGaming) August 27, 2018

(2/2) They were great competitors and well-loved members of the Madden community. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to their families, loved ones, and all of those affected by this tragedy. — Dot City Gaming (@DotCityGaming) August 27, 2018

Robertson, a native of Ballard, W.Va., won the Madden NFL 17 Classic, and was considered one of the game’s premier players. Clayton, who hailed from Woodland Hills, Calif., was known as “consistently one of the best” competitive “Madden” players, according to his EA Sports biography page.

Members of the gaming community, as well as others who knew Robertson and Clayton, took to Twitter to honor them.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to all those injured and the family of Eli 'Trueboy' Clayton, 21 and Taylor 'SpotMePlzzz' Robertson, 19. Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/vS3zyS5iUJ — Cultivate Gaming (@CultivateGaming) August 27, 2018

Our hearts are broken as we learned that former Calabasas Football player @True__818 (Elijah Clayton) was senselessly murdered today during the mass shooting in Florida. We send our love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah's Family and Friends pic.twitter.com/xhdQ8TLg0d — CHS Coyote Football (@CalabasasFtball) August 27, 2018

Crying and in so much pain. Prayers to the families of Trueboy and Spotme. All over a videogame. Two of our brothers are gone man and its so disturbing. One of the most tragic days ive experienced. This community is like family. Broken. — PROBLEM (@ProblemWright) August 26, 2018

All over a VIDEO GAME, we lost two angels today. Spot me or Taylor Robertson was a Father and a husband. True boy Or Eli Clayton was someone’s Son and he was still young. This makes me so sick. Rest in paradise 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CjXTesVcKl — Good Kidd (@Yeezus_kj) August 26, 2018

SpotMe: quiet family man making a living doing what he loves. True: a young kid with a whole world of opportunity in front of him. My heart is heavy, today we lost 2 champions. Rest in paradise, brothers. My condolences to those effected. — Volt (@Go_On_Volt) August 26, 2018

I posted a gofundme for a person in my class who died in a house fire bout a month ago.. True donated $100 and didn't even know the person. True and Spotme are 2 of the nicest people I knew. Idk what to say, nothing to say.. Prayers to their families and everyone else involved. — Fitzmagic13 (@fitzmagic13) August 27, 2018

Still csnt believe what happened yesterday. RIP Spotme and Trueboy. This should have never happened!! Please keep @oLARRY2K and @fitzmagic13 in your prayers today as well as they go through surgery — Big Grocery #emb (@itsbiggrocery) August 27, 2018

I'm Doing A Madden Charity Stream! All Money Earned Will Be Donated To The Families Of Trueboy And Spot Me. If You Have Any Contact With The Families Tell Them, I Need To Talk To Them. — Trey 🌊|2K19 (FLY) (@TreyFromThree) August 27, 2018

I never got a chance to meet Trueboy, but always had my eyes glued to the screen whenever he was playing. I've heard nothing but amazing things about him and my thoughts are with his family. — Devin Peden (@Official_Mole) August 27, 2018

Have surgery on my foot tomorrow, everything should be ok. Praying for all involved including Spotme and Trueboy. My sister @NinaMarie716 has been keeping you guys updated. I was about 5 feet away from the shooter and my dad jumped on me… he didn't get shot. Im heartbroken. — Fitzmagic13 (@fitzmagic13) August 27, 2018

Rest In Peace trueboy and spotme way too young. Praying for everyone, no mother should ever have to bury their child. Spotme has a little kid that now will grow up without his dad. Trueboy was a good kid. All of this is so heartbreaking. — Kevin (@ToKeNasty) August 26, 2018

I can’t believe I have to type this. RIP to trueboy and spotme. Two of the most stand up people in the world, let alone the community. I truly love y’all, man. Thank you for always being awesome people. 😔😔😔 — Jag City (@RealJagCity) August 26, 2018

RIP to Trueboy and Spotme. This is the worst day of my life. — Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 26, 2018

I’m so lost for words right now we the madden community are like family we all know each other an to see this happen just breaks my heart. We lost Two men today guys one I’m close too an ,his laugh an he passion for the game grinding no sleep RIP Elijah aka Trueboy ima miss u bro — Jay Waller (@OT_OVeRTiMe) August 26, 2018

Katz, a Baltimore native., went by the alias “Bread.” He had multiple “Madden” tournament championships on his resume.

Some witnesses have said Katz lost to Clayton before opening fire. Authorities have yet to confirm those claims, however, and still are investigating a motive.