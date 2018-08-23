Major League Baseball To Feature Scheduled Doubleheader In 2019 Season

As Chicago Cubs legend Ernie Banks once said, “let’s play two.”

While doubleheaders typically are a direct result of postponed contests, a pair of clubs already have two games scheduled on the same day for the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

The San Francisco Giants will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a scheduled doubleheader late next June. Given the potential perks, could scheduled doubleheaders become more of a common occurrence in MLB moving in the future?

Prior to Thursday’s Boston Red Sox-Cleveland Indians series finale, The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo and NESN’s Tom Caron discussed the possibility of adding more scheduled doubleheaders. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

