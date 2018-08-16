Malcolm Jenkins Fires Back At Donald Trump With Pregame Shirt

Malcolm Jenkins is a well-respected member of the NFL community. He has become the face of the NFL players’ movement to bring awareness to systemic racism and fight social and racial inequality and police brutality.

Jenkins began raising his fist during the national anthem in 2016 in support of a movement that Colin Kaepernick started, and he did so until late in the 2017 season when he thought the league was beginning to turn the corner and support causes that were important to him and other NFL players.

The Philadelphia Eagles safety renewed his protest during Week 1 of the NFL preseason after the league attempted to institute a new anthem policy under pressure from president Donald Trump, among others.

Following Jenkins’ protest, Trump tweeted that NFL players didn’t even know what they are protesting. Jenkins, who offered to sit down and discuss the issues with Trump before most of the Eagles rejected the Super Bowl champions visit to the White House, sent Trump a message Thursday prior to the Eagles’ preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Jenkins strolled up to Gillette Stadium wearing a shirt that read “You Aren’t Listening,” sending a clear message to the president.

The 29-year-old has helped bridge the gap between minority communities and law enforcement officials in an attempt to improve dialogue and relationships.

Jenkins, for one, absolutely knows what he’s protesting. Whether or not Trump does, is a whole different issue.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images