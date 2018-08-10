Malcolm Jenkins Resumes Protest By Raising Fist During National Anthem

The 2018 NFL preseason got underway in earnest Thursday night with 24 teams taking the field, and as such, the protest against racial and social injustice continued at a couple stadiums around the league.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins resumed his national anthem protest prior to the Eagles’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, raising his fist in the air along with teammate De’Vante Bausby, per 97.3’s John McMullen. Eagles defensive end Chris Long had his arm around Jenkins in a show of solidarity. This was a pregame gesture that Jenkins made during the 2017 season.

Prior to the game, Jenkins and some of his teammates wore shirts that read “More than 60% of prison populations are people of color” on the front and “nearly 5,000 kids are in adults prisons and jails” on the back.

Jenkins shared a message about the shirts before the game on his Twitter.

Elsewhere in the NFL, Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt during the anthem and linebacker Robert Quinn raised his fist.

None of these players should face disciplinary action. The NFL instituted a new policy in March that banned kneeling, but the policy was suspended as the league and NFLPA try and work toward a compromise.

