Malcolm Mitchell Bids Farewell To Patriots With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Malcolm Mitchell’s time with the New England Patriots seemingly was over before it started.

The Patriots on Monday released the third-year wide receiver, who only played in 16 total games with New England after the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

Mitchell took to Instagram late Monday night to deliver one last message to the Patriots organization and their fans. The 25-year-old shared a photo with an accompanying quote that read “No matter what happens in life, I’ll forever be a world champion,” as well as this caption:

“New England, thank you!

My heart hurts, but I smile when thinking about all the love, support and patience you have given me. To the community this is not goodbye, it’s I’ll see you later. Go Pats! 💙❤️”

Mitchell’s shining moment in his short stint with the Patriots came in Super Bowl LI, which saw the Georgia product haul in six catches for 70 yards to help lift New England to a thrilling overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. This would be the last meaningful game Mitchell played for the Patriots, however, as a knee injury derailed his entire 2017 season and hindered his preseason this summer.

Given his young age and upside, Mitchell almost certainly will get another opportunity in the NFL. But when that time will come remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports