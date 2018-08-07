Malcolm Mitchell ‘Did Everything He Could’ For Patriots, Bill Belichick Says

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick offered some kind words for Malcolm Mitchell one day after releasing the once-promising New England Patriots wide receiver.

Belichick said Mitchell, who missed all of last season with a knee injury and had yet to fully participate in a training camp practice at the time of his release, “did everything he could” to get back on the field for the Patriots.

“It’s unfortunate that didn’t work out,” the Patriots coach said, “but I don’t know how he could have put any more into it than he did.”

Mitchell, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, wound up playing just one season with the Patriots. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, catching 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns.

The highlight of Mitchell’s NFL career to date came in Super Bowl LI, when he caught five passes on five targets for 63 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots complete their historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. It was the final game he played in a Patriots uniform, save for one brief appearance during the 2017 preseason.

With Mitchell now out of the picture, the Patriots now have 11 wide receivers on their 90-man roster: Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Kenny Britt, Eric Decker, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien, Paul Turner and special teamer Matthew Slater.

Edelman is suspended for the first four games and thus will not count toward the team’s 53-man roster until Week 5. Hogan and Slater are locks, leaving the others to battle for what likely will be just four roster spots.

