Manu Ginobili Retirement: NBA Stars Salute Spurs Legend On Farewell

Manu Giniboli’s former colleagues wish him nothing but the best.
Past and present NBA stars are hailing the San Antonio Spurs legend now that he’s no longer competing with or alongside them. Ginobili retired Monday after 16 NBA seasons, prompting an outpouring of respect via social media from around the league.
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki and Chris Paul each have tussled with Ginobili’s Spurs in the playoffs or NBA Finals. They offered the highest praise for their fellow future Basketball Hall of Famer.
Ginobili made lasting impressions on longtime teammates like Tony Parker and short-time partners like Rudy Gay.
CJ McCollum and Zach LaVine are beginning to forge their NBA careers. They outlined their admiration for Ginobili.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Los Angeles Clippers’ Poland-born center Marcin Gortat remind their followers of Ginobili’s impact as perhaps the most successful foreign player in NBA history.
These tributes are just a sampling of what Ginobili is receiving, and there’s plenty more to come.
