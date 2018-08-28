Manu Ginobili Retirement: NBA Stars Salute Spurs Legend On Farewell

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Manu Giniboli’s former colleagues wish him nothing but the best.

Past and present NBA stars are hailing the San Antonio Spurs legend now that he’s no longer competing with or alongside them. Ginobili retired Monday after 16 NBA seasons, prompting an outpouring of respect via social media from around the league.

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki and Chris Paul each have tussled with Ginobili’s Spurs in the playoffs or NBA Finals. They offered the highest praise for their fellow future Basketball Hall of Famer.

basketball right now which is the “Euro Step”!!!! God bless you, thanks for the playing the game the right way and for the competition!!! 🇦🇷 🙏🏾💯 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 28, 2018

One of the best to ever do it. Thank you @manuginobili for pushing the game forward and for showing players all around the world what i true champion looks like. #HOF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 27, 2018

Congrats @manuginobili on an amazing career. Great player. Fierce competitor. Winner. Next stop: HOF — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 27, 2018

Thank you for being a fierce competitor on the court @manuginobili, impacted the game for generations to come! 🙏🏾 #Ginoooooooooobili — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 28, 2018

Ginobili made lasting impressions on longtime teammates like Tony Parker and short-time partners like Rudy Gay.

@manuginobili Thank you for the unbelievable 16 years we shared on the court together! You are a true friend and I wish you all the best. #GraciasManu — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) August 28, 2018

Wow got to play with one of my favorite players in his last season. Thanks for all you did for the game gramps @manuginobili — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) August 27, 2018

CJ McCollum and Zach LaVine are beginning to forge their NBA careers. They outlined their admiration for Ginobili.

Hell of a career @manuginobili . One of the best to ever do it. Pick and roll genius. Euro-step king. Hated trying to force you right in the pnr knowing you would still snake back to the left hand. I’ve borrowed a lot of your moves and set-ups. The game will miss you ! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 27, 2018

Congrats to Future Hall of Famer @manuginobili on your retirement! I’ve always admired your game and it won’t be the same without you. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) August 27, 2018

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Los Angeles Clippers’ Poland-born center Marcin Gortat remind their followers of Ginobili’s impact as perhaps the most successful foreign player in NBA history.

And for 16 years, we were fortunate to watch a legend compete at the highest level. Thank you, Manu, for a career that inspired millions of people around the world. —Adam (2/2) — NBA (@NBA) August 27, 2018

Amazing carrier @manuginobili ! Being 57th pick in the draft ….. and won 4 rings😳 respect! Incredible role model. Have a great time with ur family and friends. Wake up whatever time u want:))) …. and go for short holidays in December or January 😂😂🔥🔥🔥! — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) August 27, 2018

These tributes are just a sampling of what Ginobili is receiving, and there’s plenty more to come.