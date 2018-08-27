Marqise Lee Injury: Jaguars WR Out For Season; Who Can Fill Receiving Void?

The Jacksonville Jaguars got the news they were fearing about Marqise Lee on Monday morning.
The Jaguars confirmed Lee will undergo surgery and be placed on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a nasty-looking knee injury in Saturday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Lee’s knee twisted awkwardly after sustaining a hit from Falcons safety Damontae Kazee, who appeared to lead with his helmet on the play and sparked another debate about the NFL’s new helmet rule.
Lee’s injury is a tough blow for the Jaguars, as the veteran wide receiver led the team in targets (96) and receptions (56) last season despite missing two games. So, with Lee done for the season and Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns both on new teams, who will step up for Jacksonville?
Wideouts Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook are prime candidates to fill the void. Cole actually led the Jags in receiving yards in 2017 thanks to a late-season surge, while the 24-year-old Westbrook flashed upside down the stretch, as well. Newcomer Donte Moncrief also could see an increase in targets.
The success of the receiving corps ultimately hinges on quarterback Blake Bortles, who has struggled this preseason with zero touchdowns and three interceptions. Bortles will have to be effective in the passing game to prevent defenses from loading up to stop All-Pro running back Leonard Fournette.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP