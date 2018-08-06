Matt Chatham Discusses New NFL Helmet Rule Ahead of Patriots First Preseason Game

To try and improve the safety of its players, the NFL implemented a new helmet rule during the offseason.

Fans got a glimpse of how the new rule played out during Thursday’s first preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears. New England Patriots fans will see the new rule come into effect when they play the Washington Redskins this Thursday.

During Patriots training camp, NESN’s Matt Chatham has seen the players run drills with the new rule in mind. He discussed what he saw from the team, noting how the size of someone, as well as the “reality of physics,” plays into the rule.

To hear Chatham’s breakdown, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.