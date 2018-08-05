Matt Kenseth To Drive No. 6 Roush Fenway NESN Ford Fusion At Watkins Glen

Matt Kenseth Driving No. 6 NESN Ford Fusion Car At Watkins Glen International

The New England Sports Network (NESN) will be featured prominently Sunday, as Matt Kenseth will drive the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing NESN Ford Fusion car in Sunday’s GoBowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

In 18 previous starts at Watkins Glen, Kenseth — the 2003 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (then Winston Cup) champion — has two top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes. He is coming off his highest finish at the 2.45-mile road course a year ago, when he placed second after starting 15th.

“I’m looking forward to Watkins Glen this weekend. It is a fast, fun road course that always proves to be exciting for the fans and competitors alike,” Kenseth said in a statement. “We have had some great runs there in the past and some struggles as well. It’s a track where I feel you need to have it all — handling, mistake-free driving, good pit stops and great strategy. Unlike Sonoma, there isn’t a lot of tire falloff here, so it’s important to pit as soon as you feel like you can make it on fuel, hope for the cautions to fall at the right times and keep that track position.”

Here are some photos of the No. 6 NESN Ford:

One thing is for sure: it’s purple. pic.twitter.com/izNsAOTc90 — No. 6 Team (@Roush6Team) August 4, 2018

And here’s a video of the NESN car in action:

Of course, this isn’t the first time NESN has been featured on a RFR car. Let’s look back at a previous version of a NESN-wrapped racer, which was driven by RFR driver Trevor Bayne:

Kenseth, is well-equipped to lead the NESN car to the front of the field.

The same can’t be said, however, for NESN Red Sox play-by-play broadcaster Dave O’Brien, whose 2016 cameo in a stock car was entertaining, to say the least.

Kenseth’s return to RFR has been as smooth as expected.

In seven starts this season, the 46-year-old driver has five top-20 finishes, including two top-15s. The Wisconsin native still has a busy schedule ahead in the No. 6 car.

Thumbnail photo via Roush Fenway Racing