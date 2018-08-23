Matt Kenseth’s Oscar Mayer Promo Is Painfully Bad, But Also So Good

“Meat” the new driver of the Oscar Mayer machine.

OK, so that was a cheesy joke. But there are a lot more where that came from, as Matt Kenseth found out when the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile swung by Roush Fenway Racing’s office. Oscar Mayer will serve as the primary sponsor of Kenseth’s No. 6 Ford on Sept. 2 in the Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, where his team hopes he’ll “hot dog” it around the track that’s #TooToughToTame.

Check out all the unbearable, yet hilarious, lunchmeat and hot dog-related puns in the video spot above, via Oscar Mayer and Roush Fenway.

Thumbnail photo via Roush Fenway Racing