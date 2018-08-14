Matthew Slater Reveals How Patriots Likely Will Approach National Anthem

How the NFL will handle potential player and team protests during the national anthem has been an ongoing issue — particularly as of late.

After the league and NFLPA hit the pause button on any new rules pertaining to the anthem after the Miami Dolphins reportedly said they’d discipline players who protested, the two have yet to meet again to find a common ground moving forward.

With plenty of rumors around the New England Patriots — from a reported rift between head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady to Brady’s back being too sore to play in the team’s first preseason game — protesting doesn’t seem to be a concern for New England.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” Pats special teamer Matthew Slater detailed the approach the team likely will take during the upcoming season.

“As you saw during the preseason, the first preseason game, we all stood,” Slater said, as transcribed by WEEI. “I think as a team we feel that is the best thing for us to do and I think you can look for more of that moving forward.”

Slater noted he’s hopeful the two sides will be able to come up with a solution where each side “feels respected.”

“My focus now is on trying to build relationships in the community, do what I can to bridge the gap where there is a gap and use my platform in a positive way,” Slater said. “That is what I have always tried to do here throughout the course of my career and that is what I am going to continue to do. We’ll let the big wigs figure out the rest.”

The Patriots welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Gillette Stadium on Thursday for their second preseason game and a Super Bowl LII rematch.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images