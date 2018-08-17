Max Kellerman Re-Ups Tom Brady ‘Cliff’ Prediction, Compares QB To Wile E. Coyote

Tom Brady now is 41 years of age and still hasn’t shown the slightest inkling of decline as he enters Year 19 in the NFL.

The New England Patriots quarterback was stellar in his preseason debut Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing for 172 yards and two touchdowns in one half of football.

Brady appears to be winning his fight against Father Time, but that won’t stop ESPN’s Max Kellerman from continuing to predict that the legendary quarterback is about to “fall off a cliff.” The “First Take” commentator has continued to double down on his prediction, and he wasn’t backing down Friday when he compared Brady to Wile E. Coyote from “Looney Tunes,” saying he already has run off the “cliff” but he hasn’t started to fall yet.

Kellerman’s co-commentator Stephen A. Smith and NFL analyst Darren Woodson did what most normal people would do and completely skewered Kellerman for tripling down on his prediction.

Kellerman admitted that if Brady is good during the Patriots’ Week 1 game against the Houston Texans then he will finally admit he’s wrong. And what a glorious day that will be.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images