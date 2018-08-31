Metta World Peace’s Wild Predictions For NBA Finals, MVP Show Favoritism

Metta World Peace clearly bets with his heart, instead of his head.

The retired NBA star issued ridiculous predictions for the 2018-19 season Friday morning via Twitter, telling his followers he believes James Harden and the Golden State Warriors will relinquish their places at the top of the individual and collective heaps of the basketball world.

You read that correctly. Peace predicts LeBron James will lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals, where they’ll take on newly minted MVP Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks.

Porzingis tore his ACL in February and missed the rest of the season. He was averaging 22.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game at the time of his injury, so his recovery must be swift and coincide with dramatic improvement if he is to prove Peace correct.

Having endured a 29-53 season in 2017-18, first-year Knicks coach David Fizdale must conjure a miraculous turnaround for New York to defeat the likes of the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern conference.

We only can conclude Peace, a New York City native who played six of his 17 NBA seasons with the Lakers, is trying to curry favor at home and in his home away from home.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images