Michael Kay Issues Apology To Yankees’ Clint Frazier After Injury Comments

Clint Frazier and Michael Kay’s rivalry seems to be over.

The New York Yankees left fielder and YES Networking play-by-play announcer have gone back-and-forth with one another after Kay made some interesting comments about Frazier’s recovery from a concussion he suffered in July.

Kay claimed he was just being facetious, but after the left fielder clapped back on Twitter, saying he didn’t appreciate the announcers comments, Kay, once again, needed to clarify he meant no harm by what he said.

“I was kind of shocked because people that have listened to the show for a long period of time — or not even a long period of time, just this year — know that I have been staunch in my defense of Clint Frazier,” Kay said, via New York Post’s Mollie Walker. “Anybody that has questioned the veracity of his injuries, I’ve said, ‘Listen you can’t get inside anybody’s head, especially when it’s a head injury.'”

He continued: “I said shame on Jacoby Ellsbury and shame on Clint Frazier for not getting better, meaning obviously I meant that they’re not here, it’s a shame that they’re not here. And I said shame on — thinking that people would obviously understand the words but … I messed up.”

Kay apologized to Frazier via Twitter and even called him to further clear the air on what was said, and Kay believes now that the 23-year-old understands what was meant by the comments.

“Obviously, the way it came out it was wrong. I feel awful because I would never question any kind of injury, particularly a brain one,” Kay said. “I hope its water under the bridge, but people on Twitter are certainly having a good time with it. And let them do that, that’s their prerogative.”

Frazier suffered a concussion in February during spring training and had symptoms for nearly two months before returning to concussion protocol in July after making a diving catch in Triple-A. In 34 at-bats with New York, Frazier is batting .265 with an RBI, while batting .311 with 10 home runs in 48 Triple-A games.

