Minor League Coach Of Sandy Leon Compares Catcher To Jason Varitek

Maybe this season more than ever, Boston Red Sox fans have gotten to see just how special of a catcher Sandy Leon is.

The 29-year-old backstop has been in the Sox organization since 2015, when he was traded to Boston from the Washington Nationals for cash. Since then, he’s become a personal favorite of much of the pitching staff, both for his defensive ability and his skill at calling a game.

With Christian Vazquez on the disabled list for weeks now, Leon turned a platoon into a full-fledged primary catcher opportunity, and he’s been outstanding.

For one of his former coaches in the Nats organization, this hardly is a surprise. The Boston Herald’s Jason Matrodonato talked to Matt LeCroy, a former big league catcher who coached Leon when he was younger.

And in gushing over Leon, LeCroy compared him to one of the most respected catchers in Red Sox history.

“He developed trust,” LeCroy told Mastrodonato. “And once he developed trust, the pitchers had no doubt. They threw what Sandy wanted. That’s what makes guys lead really great.

“Look at Jason Varitek. I looked up to him. Why did people trust him? He did the work and they trusted him. He put his time in with each pitcher. It’s like Sandy. That was something that we talked about. But a lot of times guys don’t do it.

“Sandy saw it, lived it, and now the Boston Red Sox are benefiting because of it.”

Chris Sale and Rick Porcello long have preferred throwing to Leon, heaping praise upon him countless times. David Price too is benefitting from the Leon effect lately.

As such, with what he brings behind the plate, any other perceived shortcomings in his game are nary a worry given his top-class defensive skillset.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images