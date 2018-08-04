Mitch Moreland Details What’s Made Red Sox Successful After Win Over Yankees

Things sure have been clicking lately for the Boston Red Sox.

After dispatching the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday at Fenway Park, the Sox now have won seven of their last eight games, including the first three contests of their four-game set against New York.

Be it offense or pitching, Boston has been playing a well-rounded game, and it’s paying dividends as they sit 8 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees for the American League East lead.

After the game, Mitch Moreland detailed, among other things, what has gone right over the stretch to NESN’s Guerin Austin. To hear what the first baseman had to say, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by WB Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images