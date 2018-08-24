Mitch Moreland Discusses Knee Injury After Red Sox’s Win Vs. Indians

Mitch Moreland exited Thursday’s game in the first inning after he injured his knee trying to make a sliding catch.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman initially remained in the game, but after a single in the home half of the first, he was removed from the game with what the team is calling a knee contusion.

After the 7-0 shutout of the Cleveland Indians, Moreland spoke to reporters about the injury, detailing what happened and how he’s feeling.

