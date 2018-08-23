Mitch Moreland Focusing On Big Picture As Regular Season Winds Down

Most players are going to experience both ups and downs over the course of a lengthy Major League Baseball season.

This notion certainly is not lost on Mitch Moreland.

The Red Sox first baseman has been hitting just .189 over his last 30 games, but he had a bit of a breakthrough Wednesday night when he smashed a two-run home run in Boston’s 10-4 win over the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.

After the game, Moreland talked about maintaining confidence when things aren’t going your way. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.