Mitch Moreland Injury: Red Sox 1B Leaves Game After Colliding With Camera Well

Mitch Moreland was not long for the Boston Red Sox’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon.

The Red Sox first baseman exited the game in the first inning with a left knee contusion. Blake Swihart entered as a pinch-runner in place of Moreland and remained at first base.

Moreland was shaken up in the top half first inning when he attempted to make a catch on a pop up in foul territory and slid into the camera well, appearing to aggravate his left knee. The 2018 All-Star remained in the game and singled in the bottom half of the first inning but quickly was replaced by Swihart.

Aside from Swihart, Steve Pearce also is capable of manning first base if Moreland was to miss time.

