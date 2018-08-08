Mitch Moreland Lauds Red Sox’s Resiliency In 10-Inning Win Over Blue Jays

It appeared the Boston Red Sox were going to kick off their three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays on a sour note Tuesday night. But as it’s done so many times this season, Boston battled back.

The Red Sox rallied for four runs in the eighth inning and five in the 10th en route to an exciting 10-7 victory over the Jays at Rogers Centre, marking the team’s 34th come-from-behind win in 2018.

Mitch Moreland, who crushed a go-ahead, three-run blast in the 10th, caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin after the game to talk about his team’s will to win and never-say-die attitude. To hear what Moreland had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports