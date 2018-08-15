MLB.com Picks Best August Trade In Red Sox History, And It’s No Surprise

The July 31 non-waiver trade deadline typically marks the end of Major League Baseball’s most significant in-season wheeling and dealing. But not always.

Trades still can be completed in August — even though there are more hoops to jump through by virtue of MLB’s waiver-wire process — and such deals often can make a difference down the stretch and into the postseason.

Take last season, for instance, when the Houston Astros acquired Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers in August, only to ride the veteran pitcher’s hot hand to their first World Series title in franchise history.

MLB.com published a piece Wednesday identifying the best August trade each team has ever made. Interestingly enough, MLB.com pointed to the Astros’ acquisition of Jeff Bagwell from the Boston Red Sox in August 1990 — not acquiring Verlander in August 2017 — as their best, as Bagwell spent 15 seasons with Houston and ended up in the Hall of Fame.

Obviously, the Bagwell trade wasn’t Boston’s finest. Instead, MLB.com picked the Red Sox’s 2012 blockbuster with the Los Angeles Dodgers as their best August trade ever. You know, the one in which Boston shipped Josh Beckett, Adrian Gonzalez, Carl Crawford and Nick Punto to L.A.

Here’s MLB.com’s breakdown of the move:

Red Sox acquired: INF Ivan DeJesus, 1B James Loney, RHP Allen Webster, RHP Rubby De La Rosa, and OF/1B Jerry Sands from LAD

Red Sox gave up: 1B Adrian Gonzalez, RHP Josh Beckett, OF Carl Crawford, INF Nick Punto and cash

Date: Aug. 25, 2012

On paper, the Red Sox gave up three former All-Stars and received little in return. In reality, the club shed more than $250 million in guaranteed salary for players who were no longer performing at their prime levels. This trade is widely credited as one of the reasons for the Sox winning the World Series in 2013. General manager Ben Cherington used the newfound payroll flexibility to re-tool with free agents Mike Napoli, Shane Victorino, Koji Uehara, Ryan Dempster and David Ross. Those players fit perfectly on the field and in the clubhouse.

Believe it or not, MLB.com picked the same trade as the best August trade in Dodgers history, pointing to the success Los Angeles subsequently had while its young talent matured.

Take it away, MLB.com:

The word “blockbuster” is overused, but it should be defined by this nine-player trade. Guggenheim’s new Dodgers ownership made a credibility statement that the tight-fisted ways of the McCourt era were over. The Dodgers never won a World Series because of it, but the veterans helped the club compete while buying time for young talent to mature. None of the prospects dealt away panned out, but Boston won a World Series anyway and dumped $262 million in salary.

Nevertheless, we probably all can agree the August 2012 megadeal between the Red Sox and Dodgers significantly altered the futures of two MLB franchises — and that we probably should take August trade rumblings seriously because of it.

(No disrespect to the Red Sox acquiring Dave Henderson and Spike Owen from the Seattle Mariners for Rey Quinones, players to be named later (Mike Brown, Mike Trujillo, John Christensen) and cash in August 1986.)

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images